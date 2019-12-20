Top 7 animal stories from 2019

It's an annual tradition at Eyewitness News. We look back at our Top 7 animal stories of the year.
7. 'Gorilla crow' spotted in Japan takes internet by storm
A crow was spotted at a mall in Japan and racked up millions of shares on Twitter, with many calling it the "gorilla crow."
6. Tiger charges out of jungle at bikers in India
A close escape from the claws of a charging tiger was caught on camera by bikers in India.
5. Florida gator scales fence of naval air station
A fence in Florida was no match for a determined alligator. The gator scaled the roadside fence at a naval air station in Jacksonville with no problem.
4. Critter hitches ride on family car
A driver picked up an unlikely hitchhiker in Tennessee. A family was out for a drive when a raccoon jumped on their hood and did a little car-surfing.
3. Colorado dog owner helps Great Dane birth rare green puppy
A Colorado dog owner was in for quite a surprise when she helped her Great Dane give birth. The 8th puppy born to the 3-year-old Great Dane was born green.
2. Cat throws haymakers at coyote in fight outside Altadena home
A coyote was confronted by a cat outside an Altadena home and the feline stood its ground, fighting the wild animal and scaring it away.
1. Mama bear to the rescue
A mama bear came to the rescue when one of her cubs was struggling to stay afloat in the middle of a lake in British Columbia.
