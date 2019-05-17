Pets & Animals

Arlington, Massachusetts bear climbs out of tree after being tranquilized

Authorities in suburban Boston tranquilized a bear Friday morning after it climbed up a tree in the backyard of a home.

The bear had been wandering a residential area of Arlington, Massachusetts before climbing the tree. Shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern Time, police said the bear was successfully tranquilized. The bear then climbed down from the tree, with officers setting up mattresses around the tree.




After the bear came down, it was then loaded into a truck and driven away from the scene. The bear was not injured, authorities said.

Authorities said they would take the bear to a state forest or wildlife sanctuary in western Massachusetts.

Police had issued warnings to residents to stay away from the area of Washington and Overlook and to keep pets inside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsbear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Chicago Weather Cleanup underway after storms drop hail, topple trees
2 young girls fight off naked man molesting them in their bedroom
Hungy Hound: Chicago deep-pan pizza at Lefty's
Missouri legislature passes 8-week abortion ban
4 indicted on federal charges in Edgewater carjacking of off-duty detective
THE 60: 'Hamilton' Chicago end date announced
Show More
House approves sweeping Equality Act to expand gay rights
Study: Fruit juice linked to risk of early death
Teacher accused of planting live ammo at school, then calling police
New video shows officer confronting black man picking up trash in yard
N.C. girl whose puppy was stolen dies after brain cancer battle
More TOP STORIES News