Truffles the glasses-wearing cat shows kids specs are cool

MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania -- There are so many colors and frames to choose from at Child's Eyes in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, but not everyone likes to wear glasses.

That's where Truffles the cat comes in, helping young kids feel more comfortable.

Two years ago, master optician Danielle Crull rescued Truffles and even taught her a few tricks.

She shakes, high fives and fist bumps.

"As I was training Truffles, I wondered if she'd put glasses on for me, which she did, and then I just realized that that was a great way to show kids," Crull said.

It's not just glasses. Truffles also wears eye patches.

"Three to four percent of kids have amblyopia which would require them to wear an eye patch. She will actually wear a pair of glasses with an eye patch on it just to show kids that it's OK to have an eye patch on," Crull said.

If you can't see Truffles in person, Crull also posts videos on Facebook.

"I began to make these videos for parents and for offices to kind of show kids to make them more comfortable. It's exciting to me to see that people all over now are getting a chance to watch her videos and show them to their kids," Crull said.

It may be odd at first to see a cat in glasses, but Truffles wears it well.
