Truth about Sharks: Shedd Aquarium hopes to educate people about shark attacks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shark attacks and sighting have been making headlines lately, feeding into people's fears and raising concerns.Experts, including at the Shedd Aquarium, really want to educate people and explain why sharks are so important to our ecosystem.ABC 7 Chicago's editor and photographer Casey Klaus has been volunteering at the Shedd's Caribbean Reef for years and shares the truth about sharks.He said shark bites are usually cases of mistaken identity when sharks are on the hunt for potential food. He added that they are typically smart enough to know the difference between what is and is not food.Klaus also said sharks are incredibly important to the ocean and the planet as a whole.The Shedd Aquarium has many habitats and exhibits that feature a variety of sharks you can check out.