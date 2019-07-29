Pets & Animals

Truth about Sharks: Shedd Aquarium hopes to educate people about shark attacks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shark attacks and sighting have been making headlines lately, feeding into people's fears and raising concerns.

Experts, including at the Shedd Aquarium, really want to educate people and explain why sharks are so important to our ecosystem.

ABC 7 Chicago's editor and photographer Casey Klaus has been volunteering at the Shedd's Caribbean Reef for years and shares the truth about sharks.

He said shark bites are usually cases of mistaken identity when sharks are on the hunt for potential food. He added that they are typically smart enough to know the difference between what is and is not food.

Klaus also said sharks are incredibly important to the ocean and the planet as a whole.

The Shedd Aquarium has many habitats and exhibits that feature a variety of sharks you can check out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagomuseum campusshedd aquariumsharksshark attack
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hospital officials give update on injuries sustained in Gilroy shooting
48 shot, 8 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago beefs up security for Lollapalooza
Man dies on inbound flight to O'Hare
Chicago woman accused of stealing identity of 'Empire' actress Taraji Henson: Report
Boy, 3, killed in apparent accidental shooting on South Side ID'd
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Show More
29 cats mauled by pit bulls at Ala. animal shelter
Gov. Pritzker signs high interest consumer debt relief bill
Mayor Lightfoot, city officials mark anniversary of 1919 Chicago Race Riots
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
6 injured, including child, in extra-alarm fire in Austin apartment building
More TOP STORIES News