Two rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Two rare white lion cubs have been born in the Taygan lion park near Belogorsk several days ago but haven't been named yet. (March 29)

Two rare white lion cubs have been born in a Crimean safari park.

The male and female cubs arrived in the Taygan lion park near Belogorsk several days ago but haven't been named yet.

Their mother, Milady, became a mother for the second time, after giving birth last year as well.

There are about 300 white lions in the world - many of them in captivity.

The Taygan park, the first lion park in Europe, was established by enthusiast Oleg Zubkov in 2006 and now houses 60 big cats.
