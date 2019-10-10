Pets & Animals

Uber Pets lets your furry friends join the ride

CHICAGO -- Uber is offering a new feature to make it easier to ride with pets.

The pilot program, "Uber Pets," will notify drivers that someone is bringing a pet along for their ride.

There will be a surcharge for the feature, anywhere between $3 and $5.

Drivers will have the option to opt-out out of the new feature.

Riders will not be charged for having service animals.

The feature kicks off on October 16th and will only be offered in select cities.
