Uber Pets lets your furry friends join the ride

CHICAGO -- Uber is offering a new feature to make it easier to ride with pets.The pilot program, "Uber Pets," will notify drivers that someone is bringing a pet along for their ride.There will be a surcharge for the feature, anywhere between $3 and $5.Drivers will have the option to opt-out out of the new feature.Riders will not be charged for having service animals.The feature kicks off on October 16th and will only be offered in select cities.