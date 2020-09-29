wild animals

France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

Killer whale "Wikie", 10 years old, jumps with its baby, a female born one month ago at the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France, Monday, April. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

PARIS, France -- France's environment minister has announced a gradual ban on using wild animals in traveling circuses, on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks and on raising mink on fur farms.

Barbara Pompili, France's minister of ecological transition, said in a news conference Tuesday that bears, tigers, lions, elephants and other wild animals won't be allowed any more in travelling circuses "in the coming years."

In addition, starting immediately, France's three marine parks won't be able to bring in nor breed dolphins and killer whales any more, she said.

"It is time to open a new era in our relationship with these (wild) animals," she said, arguing that animal welfare is a priority.

Pompili said the measures will also bring an end to mink farming, where animals are raised for their fur, within the next five years.

The ban does not apply to wild animals in other permanent shows and in zoos.

Pompili did not set any precise date for the ban in travelling circuses, saying the process should start "as soon as possible." She promised solutions will be found for each animal "on a case-by-case basis."

The French government will implement an 8 million-euro ($9.2 million) package to help people working in circuses and marine parks find other jobs.

"That transition will be spread over several years, because it will change the lives of many people," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscircuswild animalstravelamusement parku.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
Fat Bear Week kicks off 6th annual competition
'Started coming at me': Man describes encounter with mountain lion
Traffic stops to watch bear cubs wrestle on the road
Mountain lion sighting has Calif. neighborhood on edge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,362 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths
Chicago violence reduction plan announced by city: LIVE UPDATE
Gov. Pritzker isolating after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
VIDEO: Tesla cruises down NC highway without a driver
Kentucky added back on Chicago's emergency travel order
City leaders want more contact tracing efforts focused on South, West sides
WI COVID-19 cases increase by 2,367; state total tops 119K
Show More
Chicago sisters behind pop-up art exhibit 'WomanISH'
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
Stolen unemployment benefits leaves Calumet City woman without income
City eases COVID-19 business restrictions, limits
Indiana reports 761 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
More TOP STORIES News