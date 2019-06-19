Pets & Animals

Venomous snake bites woman doing laundry in Pennsylvania

MOUNT PENN, Pa. -- A venomous snake that was lurking in a Pennsylvania basement bit a woman who was doing laundry.

The copperhead sprang out from the foundation wall Tuesday.

The home is at the base of Neversink Mountain which experts say is a common breeding ground for venomous snakes.

The woman's boyfriend says she's in good condition.

The Fish and Boat Commission captured the snake and relocated it back in the wild.

Officials believe the reptile was trying to shield itself from the rainy weather.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspa. newssnake
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD release suspect photos in South Side CTA shooting
COPA clears officers in 2016 Mt. Greenwood police shooting that sparked protests
Rocket hits Exxon site, prompting evacuations: Officials
White Sox to become 1st MLB team to extend protective netting to foul poles
AAA study: dangers of driving 'high', 2x likely to crash
Man punches 72-year-old Walmart greeter in the face
VIDEO: DUI suspect in coroner's van swerves into oncoming traffic
Show More
Man punches, cuts bicyclist in Lincoln Park
Trip Advisor ranks Chicago River cruise among top 10 experiences for travelers
Schiller Park mother of four gets prison time for ISIS terror ties
VIDEO: Thieves drive car out of West Loop apartment parking garage
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with a few showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News