Venomous snake bites woman doing laundry in Pennsylvania

MOUNT PENN, Pa. -- A venomous snake that was lurking in a Pennsylvania basement bit a woman who was doing laundry.The copperhead sprang out from the foundation wall Tuesday.The home is at the base of Neversink Mountain which experts say is a common breeding ground for venomous snakes.The woman's boyfriend says she's in good condition.The Fish and Boat Commission captured the snake and relocated it back in the wild.Officials believe the reptile was trying to shield itself from the rainy weather.