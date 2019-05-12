alligator

VIDEO: 3-legged alligator hobbles across Florida golf course, follows woman home

EMBED <>More Videos

A three-legged alligator was seen hobbling across a Florida golf course.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla -- It's one thing to see an alligator -- that's scary enough -- but how about a three-legged alligator slowly coming right at you?

A woman had quite the encounter on a Florida golf course and recorded the whole thing.

RELATED: Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants during traffic stop, police say

The alligator, which appears to be quite large, is seen hobbling toward the camera with the woman saying "it's coming right at me."

After about 30 seconds the video stops as the prodding predator slowly makes its way across the golf course.

The woman wrote the three-legged alligator actually followed her back to her house and stared for several hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridabizarrewild animalsbuzzworthyanimalnatureu.s. & worldalligator
ALLIGATOR
Family stumbles upon 9-foot alligator in Arkansas rice field
Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants, police say
Woman welcomed to new home by gator ringing doorbell
Husband of woman killed by alligator files wrongful death lawsuit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
30-year-old man dead in police-involved shooting in North Lawndale
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Man says Chicago police wrongly raided his home
Man killed, woman wounded in Austin shooting
5 arrested for fake Tinder profiles in California
World War II veteran honored with Oak Lawn street sign
Meteor captured on cameras all over the suburbs
Show More
Woman killed, baby hospitalized in Ashburn vehicle crash
Brick Safari: Life-sized animals made of LEGOs
Airline pilot arrested, charged in connection with triple murder
Cardinal Cupich rebukes Father Pfleger for Louis Farrakhan event
Study: Ride-share cars 35,000 times more germy than a toilet seat
More TOP STORIES News