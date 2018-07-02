SHARKS

VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding fish to sharks

An Australian woman won't be feeding sharks ever again.

AUSTRALIA --
Melissa Brunning was recently standing on the back of a boat hand-feeding fish to a group of "tawny nurse" sharks. They're usually a placid species but with powerful jaws and multiple rows of shark teeth.

Melissa thought her finger was bitten off -- but it was just broken.

She's OK, but says she'll now watch sharks from the inside of a boat, thank you.

