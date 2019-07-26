Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Bear slips and slides across snow-covered field in Montana

By ABC7.com staff
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Montana -- A bear in Montana found its shortcut across a snowy field was just a little more slippery than expected.

The bear was trying to get across a snow-covered field in Montana's Glacier National Park.

Instead of going around, the bear just slipped and slid across.

Park rangers actually posted the video as a warning, to show people how not to cross snowy or icy fields.

Though, it actually looks like the bear is having a pretty good time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmontananational park servicesnowbear
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' rolling through Chicago area
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
Lightfoot's office seeks input on Chicago's first casino
Flash fire inside gas station tank system critically burns man
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
Show More
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Illinois police officers help mom delivery baby on side of road
Teen on bike critically injured in Ravenswood hit-and-run, police search for SUV
Man gets sentenced for defrauding more than 200 undocumented immigrants in Berwyn
More TOP STORIES News