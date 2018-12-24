PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Carolers serenade dog at Chicago Animal Care and Control

Carolers spread holiday cheer to one pup at the Chicago Animal Care and Control on Christmas Eve.

Christmas carolers spread holiday cheer to one lucky pooch at Chicago Animal Care and Control Monday.

The carolers and the canine went out to a sunny park where they sang "Come All Ye Faithful."

The public was invited to spread the holiday spirit with more than 400 animals, as CACC accepted donations of blankets, bones, treats and cat toys at its shelter at 28th and Western between noon and 3 p.m.

Donations can also be dropped off on Christmas Day between noon and 4 p.m.

Adoptions are also open during these hours and beyond. CACC is open for adoptions on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m.
