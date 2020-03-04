First ever cheetah cubs born through IVF at Ohio zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Check out these cute cheetah cubs!They were born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio and they're pretty unique.They're the first cheetah cubs to be born through in vitro fertilization.According to The Cheetah Conservation Fund, cheetahs are considered vulnerable, which means their numbers are dwindling.So conservationists have been trying to expand the gene pool of cheetahs in human care.Animal experts said biological mom, Kibibi, has genes that are considered valuable to maintaining a strong line of cheetahs in human care.However, they worried the animal was too old to give birth.So, scientists implanted Kibibi's eggs into surrogate mom, Izzy, who is a few years younger.The cubs' dad, Slash lives at a zoo in Texas.This was the third time scientists tried the procedure. Clearly, third time's the charm.