PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Corgi pulls one over on coyote

EMBED </>More Videos

A California family's doorbell camera caught their corgi pulling one over on a coyote.

Nature got a little too close for comfort for one California family.

Video from their doorbell camera shows a coyote chasing their corgi, Arlo, through the front yard.

But Arlo turned the tables on the coyote when the 30-pound dog took off after the wild animal.

"Horrified me! Horrified me really. I wasn't proud I wasn't thinking like oh isn't he great," owner Claire Reader told KFMB , He's going to handle this. No it was more like, you dummy!"

"I set up a defensive posture trying to corral my dog, who's not very obedient," said Reader.

Thankfully, Claire's husband was able to get Arlo inside. The coyote wasn't seen again, and after the video was shared online, Arlo has become a bit of a celebrity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogscoyotescaught on camerafunny videou.s. & worldCalifornia
PETS & ANIMALS
Bush's service dog, Sully, honored before next assignment
Ding dong: Bear rings Florida family's doorbell
ZooLights illuminating Lincoln Park Zoo through January 6
Dogs rescued from China arrive at O'Hare
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary
1 missing, 2 rescued from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Fiancé of missing Colo. mom Kelsey Berreth charged with murder
DASHCAM VIDEO: Officer stops sleeping, wrong-way driver in Michigan
Woman allowed toddler to consume meth, fentanyl
Teen sings during brain surgery to help doctors preserve her musical abilities
Digital detox: Resorts offer perks for handing over phones
Show More
Woman, 88, missing from Palos Heights after calling daughter to say she was lost
Here are 5 ways to enjoy your weekend in Chicago
Big holiday travel day on tap Friday at O'Hare, Midway
DuSable Museum to host performances of 'Michael Colyar's Momma'
More News