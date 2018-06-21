PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Deputy breaks window to free bear trapped in car

A deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot near Lake Tahoe. (KGO-TV)

CARNELIAN BAY, Calif. --
Good thing, a deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot near Lake Tahoe.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared video on its Facebook page showing the bear trapped inside a car.

It was decided the safest way to get the bear out of the car was to break the window, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Lade was brave enough to break the window, allowing the bear to jump out and flee into the forest.

The bear somehow got inside a Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay and destroyed the interior so badly that the doors couldn't be unlocked, said the sheriff's office on its Facebook post.

