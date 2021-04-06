Video: Golden retriever steals news reporter's microphone on live TV

Pets & Animals

MOSCOW -- A news reporter in Moscow was giving a live weather update when she was upstaged by a golden retriever.

Nadezhda Serezhkina was reporting for MIR 24 on April 1 when the dog jumped into the shot, stole her microphone and ran off.

The reporter chased after the pooch, named Martin, and eventually got her mic back.

She then carried out an interview of sorts with him as the two made nice on air.

Her station said Martin is "very kind" and the two have become pals.

The station also said she plans to visit him soon.

