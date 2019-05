FRESNO, Calif. -- Video captured by a helmet camera shows Fresno firefighters reviving an unconscious dog they pulled from a burning home Friday night.Firefighters released this video early Sunday morning.They found the dog surrounded by smoke and flames, pulled him outside and resuscitated the animal in the front yard.Firefighters say the dog was up bouncing around in no time as crews put out the fire.The flames torched the kitchen and spread into the attic after someone left a burner going on the stove.The family was able to get out safely.