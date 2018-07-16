PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Florida deputy hilariously heckles slow 'pedestrian'

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputy Brian Bowman couldn't help but poke fun after getting stuck behind a slow "pedestrian." (Marion County Sheriff's Office via Storyful)

Branson Kimball
MARION COUNTY, Fla. --
Held up in traffic? Deputy Brian Bowman of the Marion County Sheriff's Office can relate.

On Sunday, the Florida deputy took to Facebook to talk about how he was being slowed down by a "pedestrian" walking down the middle of the road.

Bowman jested about the guy in front of him doing, "one mile per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone," who "shouldn't even be on the road in the first place."

The deputy said he, "tried to talk to him and he snapped at me."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Then the deputy turned the camera around to show the culprit: a huge tortoise.

"Come on, Grandpa, I got places to be," yelled Bowman. "Everybody wants to drive slow with a cop car behind 'em. Can't get nowhere on time."

Officials have yet to comment on if the tortoise was cited for jaywalking.

Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtlesfloridabuzzworthyfunny videoviral videou.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
State trooper saves puppy from impaired driver in North Carolina
Pug mug: Police collar wandering dog to find owner
Jaguar escapes Audubon Zoo habitat in New Orleans; 8 animals dead
Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News