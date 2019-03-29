brookfield zoo

Brookfield Zoo giraffes stretch their legs, soak up spring sun

EMBED <>More Videos

Spring is in the air, and we're not the only ones enjoying the nicer weather!

By Jesse Kirsch
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Spring is in the air, and we're not the only ones enjoying the nicer weather!

Brookfield Zoo giraffes Potoka, Arnieta, Ato, and Jasiri "stretched their legs in their outdoor area at Habitat Africa! The Savannah" Thursday, according to a zoo release.

The announcement added that with "warm weather and students being on spring break," more than 17,000 people visited the zoo Wednesday; similar numbers are expected for Thursday's count.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrookfieldbrookfield zoozoo adventureszoo weatherweatherspring
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROOKFIELD ZOO
Brookfield Zoo's oldest animal turns 50
Brookfield Zoo's baby giant anteater makes debut
Brookfield Zoo euthanizes 5-day-old antelope due to birth defect
Don't celebrate Christmas? See 7 things you can do on Dec. 25
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way I-355 crash in Downers Grove
Child abduction alert issued for boy, 3, last seen with babysitter in West Loop
WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession for slain CPD officer
Metra UP NW service disrupted after pedestrian struck near Edison Park
The 60: Baseball season starts, National Mermaid Day
Couple finds hidden camera in Airbnb rental
1 killed, 3 injured in Lake Forest rollover crash
Show More
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis released from prison
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
Caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers
More TOP STORIES News