Brookfield Zoo giraffes stretch their legs, soak up spring sun

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Spring is in the air, and we're not the only ones enjoying the nicer weather!Brookfield Zoo giraffes Potoka, Arnieta, Ato, and Jasiri "stretched their legs in their outdoor area at Habitat Africa! The Savannah" Thursday, according to a zoo release.The announcement added that with "warm weather and students being on spring break," more than 17,000 people visited the zoo Wednesday; similar numbers are expected for Thursday's count.