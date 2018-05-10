PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Kayaker circled by shark falls into water

Close encounter with great white shark.

A marine biologist says he was not afraid to be kayaking while a great white shark circled him off the coast of Santa Cruz, California.

That is until he accidentally fell into the water.

A local helicopter tour captured Giancarlo Thomae climbing safely back into his kayak after falling into the water while retrieving his glasses.

He says he didn't panic at first because he's been studying these same sharks for the last few years.

"And then I realized, wait a minute, I saw 15 great whites the day before right in this area from the helicopter - maybe I should calmly and collectively get back on my boat," Thomae said.

Luckily, the shark didn't appear to notice and kept its distance.
