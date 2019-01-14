PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: 4 male lions take a stroll on South Africa road causing major traffic jam

EMBED </>More Videos

These four lions decided to dominate the roadway, creating a massive traffic jam.

SOUTH AFRICA --
A group of four, adult lions took a stroll on a South Africa roadway, causing a major traffic jam.

Video of the male lions all walking together in harmony as cars piled up behind them, went viral on Twitter.

RELATED: Flood hits zoo, sparks fear of lions, tigers on loose in Germany

The lions are seen casually strolling in the middle of the street.

Turns out the street is inside the Kruger National Park in South Africa, which is known for its safaris.

Check out more stories and videos of animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newstraffic delaysafaribizarrebuzzworthyanimalswild animalsviralviral videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Australian cat survives third venomous snake bite
Monarch butterfly population in California plummeted 86 percent in 1 year
The monarch butterfly population in California has plummeted 86% in one year
California town launches 'Goat Fund Me' to prevent wildfires
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton to be sentenced Monday
Active shooter situation at UPS facility in Gloucester Co., NJ
JB Pritzker to be sworn in as governor of Illinois Monday
3 charged in robbery of DePaul student on West Side
US approved thousands of child bride requests
Papa Murphy's shut down after store photos go viral
Police sgt. fatally shot during suspect pat down
Missing 6-year-old boy found in attic crawl space
Show More
'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect Jake Patterson due in court Monday
White Sox offer Manny Machado 8-year deal, ESPN reports
Metra Heritage Corridor morning service cancelled after freight train derailment
More News