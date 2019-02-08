PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Lost sea otter baby reunites with mother

Cameras captured a sweet reunion in California this week: the moment a sea otter recognized her lost pup.

MORRO BAY, Calif. --
"It was a really great moment," said Aliah Meza from the Marine Mammal Center.
KEYT reports the center had received a call about a stranded otter pup who was only a couple of days old.

"When we came, it was crying out," said Diana Kramer, who also works at the center.

After searching for about an hour, the mother and her pup were together again.

"Mom was very happy to get the pup back," Mezza said. "She grabbed him and swam off back into the group."

Experts said otter pups can become separated from their mothers during storms or high tide.

"Or sometimes if there's a lot of people getting really close either on kayaks or on the beach," Kramer said.

Sea otter pups need their mothers to survive.

"Because they are so dependent on mom, this is the ideal outcome for them," Kramer said.

The Marine Mammal Center encourages beachgoers to give them a call, when they see animals in distress.
