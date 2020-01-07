Pets & Animals

Mother spots killer whales lurking as 6-year-old daughter water skis in New Zealand: VIDEO

KUMUTOTO BAY, New Zealand -- A frightening moment was captured on video in New Zealand when a mother who was recording her 6-year-old daughter waterskiing for the first time realized the girl was not alone in the water.

In the footage, audible cheers turn into shouts of shock when the family realizes that there were killer whales below the surface.

The incident occurred in Kumutoto Bay.

Family members are heard screaming for young Stella to hold on as the boat immediately slows down and she is brought to safety.
