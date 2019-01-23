An orphaned bear cub will survive the winter, thanks to some wildlife workers who rescued it.
A Facebook video shows the baby bear being pulled out of a tree in Vermont and quickly wrapped in a blanket by Vermont state game wardens.
The bear cub - a 10-pound boy - was weak and malnourished, according to WPTZ-TV. Wildlife officials said the cub's mother was nowhere to be found. And it's possible she may have been killed during hunting season or hit by a car.
The cub was taken to Ben Kilham, of Kilham Bear Center, a bear rehabilitation center in New Hampshire, and doing well.
Kilham, a world renowned black bear expert in Lyme, New Hampshire, said the cub was in no shape to survive the winter.
"They need 30 percent of their body weight in fat to survive the winter. This guy had none," Kilham said.
Kilham cares for 60 orphaned bears - the most ever - which he attributes to a "poor food year."
"There were virtually no acorns beach nuts, apples," he said.
He works to fatten up the cub so it can hibernate for the winter, and then be released back into the wild in the summer with the other cubs when they are 30 or 40 pounds.
After the cub fattens up and hibernates, it will be released back into the wild this summer.
