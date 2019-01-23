PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub rescued from tree by wildlife workers in Vermont

EMBED </>More Videos

Vermont state game wardens rescued an orphaned bear cub, who was weak and malnourished, from a tree and taken to a rehab facility.

An orphaned bear cub will survive the winter, thanks to some wildlife workers who rescued it.

A Facebook video shows the baby bear being pulled out of a tree in Vermont and quickly wrapped in a blanket by Vermont state game wardens.

The bear cub - a 10-pound boy - was weak and malnourished, according to WPTZ-TV. Wildlife officials said the cub's mother was nowhere to be found. And it's possible she may have been killed during hunting season or hit by a car.

The cub was taken to Ben Kilham, of Kilham Bear Center, a bear rehabilitation center in New Hampshire, and doing well.

Kilham, a world renowned black bear expert in Lyme, New Hampshire, said the cub was in no shape to survive the winter.

"They need 30 percent of their body weight in fat to survive the winter. This guy had none," Kilham said.

Kilham cares for 60 orphaned bears - the most ever - which he attributes to a "poor food year."

"There were virtually no acorns beach nuts, apples," he said.

He works to fatten up the cub so it can hibernate for the winter, and then be released back into the wild in the summer with the other cubs when they are 30 or 40 pounds.

After the cub fattens up and hibernates, it will be released back into the wild this summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldbear cubanimal rescuewinterVermontNew Hampshire
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy repurposed holiday trees and snow
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
Rare frog finds mate for reproduction via online dating profile
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
RADAR: Chicago Weather: Storm dumps snow on NW suburbs, creates slick roads across area
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Chicago AccuWeather: Turning colder Wednesday
Gunshots fired on CTA bus on South Side
Michael Gandolfini to play young Tony Soprano
Missing woman found alive in alleged kidnapper's apartment
Sheriff: Woman shot after performing sex act for Pringles and $5
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
Show More
College sends hundreds of acceptance letters by mistake
Sexual predator sentenced to 401 years-to-life
City Council meets amid report Ald. Solis secretly recorded Ald. Burke
Mom of newborn twins missing since leaving bar 3 weeks ago
More News