VIDEO: Shedd Aquarium penguins take a tour amid closure for coronavirus outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is closed for two weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so staff decided to take some of the penguins on a field trip.The Shedd shared video showing Wellington the rockhopper penguin wandering through the closed aquarium and visiting other animals.The Shedd said Wellington, "seemed most interested by several of the freshwater fish species, including the red-bellied piranhas and the black-barred silver dollars. Those same fish seemed equally interested in Wellington, meaning the penguins aren't the only animals receiving enrichment from these pop-up field trips."The Shedd Aquarium is closed until March 29.