CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is closed for two weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so staff decided to take some of the penguins on a field trip.
The Shedd shared video showing Wellington the rockhopper penguin wandering through the closed aquarium and visiting other animals.
Coronavirus Chicago Update: School closings, events canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak
The Shedd said Wellington, "seemed most interested by several of the freshwater fish species, including the red-bellied piranhas and the black-barred silver dollars. Those same fish seemed equally interested in Wellington, meaning the penguins aren't the only animals receiving enrichment from these pop-up field trips."
The Shedd Aquarium is closed until March 29.
VIDEO: Shedd Aquarium penguins take a tour amid closure for coronavirus outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More