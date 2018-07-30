Some boaters along Florida's Gulf Coast got up close and personal with a whale shark.Capt. Kenny Lewis of Panhandle Charters and Guide Service captured video of the rare sighting about 3.5 miles from Pensacola Pass.He told ABC affiliate WEAR http://weartv.com/news/local/video-whale-shark-spotted-near-pensacola-pass that the water was only 55 feet deep where the gentle giant was spotted.Whale sharks are actually fish, rather than mammals. They feed on plankton and do not pose a threat to people.