PENSACOLA, Fla. (WLS) --Some boaters along Florida's Gulf Coast got up close and personal with a whale shark.
Capt. Kenny Lewis of Panhandle Charters and Guide Service captured video of the rare sighting about 3.5 miles from Pensacola Pass.
He told ABC affiliate WEAR http://weartv.com/news/local/video-whale-shark-spotted-near-pensacola-pass that the water was only 55 feet deep where the gentle giant was spotted.
Whale sharks are actually fish, rather than mammals. They feed on plankton and do not pose a threat to people.