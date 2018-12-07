PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Vending machine at Florida high school offers snacks - and a rat

Rat seen in school vending machine.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. --
A video making rounds on social media shows a rat crawling around inside a vending machine at a Florida high school.

It has students screaming and parents, like Latoya Johnson, cringing.

"I was horrified actually to see that at a public school, that this would go on," Johnson said.

She sent the video to WPTV, saying her daughter recorded the video at Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach.

Damian Swint saw the rodent before wrestling practice.

"I was about to buy a Gatorade out the vending machine. So I looked next to it and it's the snack machine and it's a rat just like going through it, like eating stuff and stuff," Swint said.

In the video, rat can be seen climbing through the machine and coming in contact with the packaged food.

"Disgusting. I think it's disgusting, to be honest, because a lot of kids eat out of the vending machines and want snacks during school and there's a rat in that bin. That bin not sanitary. That bin nasty," said Kael Williams, a student.

The school district said in a statement that the principal was immediately made aware and the vending machine was locked, so students couldn't use it.

The vending machine company was also called and an emergency work order was placed for an exterminator.

"I do want to know, in the long term, what will be the resolution," Johnson said.

The school district said the vending machine company is responsible for addressing any issues with the machine.
