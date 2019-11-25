Chihuahua drives across 4 lane road after putting car in reverse

The Slidell Police Department tweeted photos of the five pound dog.
‼️We Can’t Make This Stuff Up‼️— Slidell Police (@SlidellPD) November 23, 2019
A couple was pumping gas at a gas station on Gause Blvd. A 5 pound chihuahua somehow put the vehicle in reverse. The SUV, rolled backwards, crossed over a 4 lane road and came to rest at the gas station across the street. Only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/msfrC5mApB
Police say the dog's owners got out of the car to pump gas.
That's when the car suddenly went into reverse, crossed a four-lane road, and ended up at another gas station.
Police say there were minor injuries in the crash, but aren't saying who was hurt.
In photos, the dog appears fine.
