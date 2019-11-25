Pets & Animals

Chihuahua drives across 4 lane road after putting car in reverse

SLIDELL, Louisiana -- Police say a Chihuahua caused a car crash by somehow putting the car in reverse.

The Slidell Police Department tweeted photos of the five pound dog.



Police say the dog's owners got out of the car to pump gas.

SEE ALSO: Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
EMBED More News Videos

One neighbor said the dog is a better driver than most people, despite hitting a mailbox.



That's when the car suddenly went into reverse, crossed a four-lane road, and ended up at another gas station.

Police say there were minor injuries in the crash, but aren't saying who was hurt.

In photos, the dog appears fine.

RELATED:
Rescue puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Stray with nose growth lovingly named Rudi the Red-Nosed Chihuahua
Abuse survivor Gus the dog recognized nationally as hero dog
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslouisianacar crashcar accidentdog
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after UIC student strangled in parking garage
Girl, 15, fatally shot in Aurora
Harry Morton, Pink Taco founder and grandson of Morton's The Steakhouse founder, dies at 38
Retired Chicago priest, Civil Rights activist Fr. George Clements dies
NW Side woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
1 shot outside school in Austin
Illinois' new food allergy law gives false sense of security, some say
Show More
Family of boy wounded in shootout with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect to sue surviving suspect
1 killed, 1 wounded in Lansing shooting
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
News Fix: America's iconic Tiffany & Co. sold for $16 billion
More TOP STORIES News