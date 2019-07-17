Pets & Animals

Video shows dozens of pilot whales beached on Georgia shore

ST. SIMONS, Ga. -- Dozens of pilot whales beached themselves on a Georgia shore and most were rescued by authorities and onlookers who pulled the animals further into the water.

News outlets report Dixie McCoy streamed on Facebook the Tuesday stranding and rescue at St. Simons Island.

Video shows people splashing the whales as others drag and push the heavy creatures back out to sea. McCoy says sharks were spotted nearby.


State Department of Natural Resources whale biologist Clay George said the DNR planned to euthanize two incapacitated whales. The DNR says they will be autopsied.


George says the whales were likely confused as they normally stay more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) offshore.

The American Cetacean Society says pilot whales are often involved in mass strandings partly due to their social nature.
