Pets & Animals

Video: Teen fends off bear attacking family dogs in Bradbury backyard

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Teen fends off bear attacking family dogs in SoCal backyard

BRADBURY, Calif. -- Incredible video shows a teen battling a bear in a Southern California backyard -- and winning.

The frightening close encounter was caught on home surveillance video on Memorial Day.

Hailey Morinico, 17, said she heard the family dogs barking in her backyard and saw a massive mama bear on a wall with her cubs.

Video shows the bear repeatedly swiping at her mother's service dog while three other pups barked and darted around the backyard.

The teen jumped into action, shoving the bear off of the wall and quickly grabbing one of the dogs before running back into the house.

Hailey had a small scratch, but she and all of the dogs are OK.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbradburylos angeles countydogsbearcaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$42.2B Illinois budget proposal passes, moves to Pritzker's desk
At least 17 vehicles catch fire at Addison truck facility
Family devastated after matriarch killed by Loop wrong-way driver
Gary airport awarded $3.5M federal grant for upgrades
Couple saved after woman falls into Chicago River from riverwalk in Streeterville
Rideshare driver shot in Cicero attempted robbery
Chicago murders, shootings down last month compared to 2020
Show More
Largest African American Culver's franchise owner opens North Side location
Meat producer JBS USA suffers cyberattack
Man with ax arrested at Blue Line station in Wicker Park
32 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago shootings Memorial Day weekend
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, mainly dry Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News