Pets & Animals

Viral 26-pound cat has a home; Philadelphia shelter received over 3,000 applications

PHILADELPHIA -- Now to big update on a "big-boned" boy who captured the internet's heart last week.

We are happy to report that the 26-pound-shelter cat "Mr. B" now has a home.

Morris Animal Refuge posted a photo of their huge star, known affectionately as "a chonk of a chonk" online, relaxing in his new bathroom sink.

The shelter received more than 3,000 applications for the tubby tabby, but after careful consideration, he was placed with one of their existing foster families.

Morris says they discovered that Mister B has some underlying health and behavioral issues and the family has embraced cats with similar needs in the past.

The shelter plans to keep fans of the full-figured feline updated on his journey through their social media pages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphia newscatspetsanimalsphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler killed by falling store display at Orland Park Mall
West Side hit-and-run victim ID'd, driver in custody
Woman sentenced to 12 years in 'dark web' murder-for-hire plot
State's Attorney Kim Foxx responds to I-Team report on re-arrest of Dionte Johnson: 'No crystal balls'
McHenry Queen of Hearts jackpot at $5.5M, winner will be drawn tonight
Man charged in shooting death of Northwestern student appears in court
Gator Robb: New girlfriend 'the total package'
Show More
Auditorium Theatre awarded for historic preservation effort
South Side residents on alert for possible serial rapist, 4 women attacked
Woman who played dead while family was killed to take stand
Farmer's Almanac predicts snowy winter
Contigo recall for kids water bottles issued due to choking risk from spout
More TOP STORIES News