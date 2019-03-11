Pets & Animals

WATCH: Horse in the bed of pick-up truck going 70 MPH on Texas highway

A horse was spotted in the bed of a pick-up truck driving 70 miles per hour on US-59.

CORRIGAN, Texas -- A horse was spotted in the bed of a pick-up truck driving 70 miles per hour on US-59 in Corrigan, Texas.

A woman took a picture on her phone as the animal struggled to stand still.

Police pulled the truck over, but didn't write the driver a citation because there isn't anything technically illegal about the way the horse was transported.

Police say the driver was on his way to work at the Stockyards. His truck that normally pulls the trailer wasn't starting so he loaded the horse into the back of another truck.

The horse is now safe at the Stockyards.

According to police, the horse is extremely well-trained and worth $15,000.
