Man rescued from mud with parrot perched on his shoulders in Belleville, Illinois

Firefighters had to rescue an Illinois man from deep mud after he became stuck while trying to reach his pet parrot.

Firefighters had to rescue a southwestern Illinois man from deep mud after he became stuck while trying to reach his pet parrot.

Belleville firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to the city's Bicentennial Park after a visitor heard the man calling for help.

Fire Chief Tom Pour tells the Belleville News-Democrat the mud from the lake being dredged was like quicksand. The man was in mud up to his waist when crews arrived and firefighters had to extend ladders across the mud to help him out as the parrot remained perched on his shoulders.

Neither man nor bird was injured.

Pour says the man often rides a bike around with the parrot on his shoulder.
