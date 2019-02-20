WATCH: Scientist's close encounter with killer whale

It's a close encounter of the massive kind!
A marine scientist got up close and personal with a killer whale in the waters off Antarctica while on an expedition.
According to CNN, Doctor Regina Eisert's camera was a on a "whale-fie" stick when the young mammal headbutted her earlier this month.
The sea creature then opens its mouth and chews on some fish before it swims away.
Doctor Eisert has been studying Type-C killer whales in the region to understand their population size, where they live and what they eat.
And judging by the footage, toothfish are definitely a part of their diet.
Eisert believes that the whale might have been trying to offer he some of its food.
She shared her encounter on Instagram posting, "Killer footage confirms toothfish on the menu, and the whales are happy to share."
