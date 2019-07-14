West Loop Veterinary Care to host free Pet CPR demonstrations

West Loop Veterinary Care is hosting a CPR For Pets demonstration on Saturday, July 20th.
Location: Green City Market West Loop (115 S. Sangamon, Chicago)
Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Admission: Free
What might cause a pet to need CPR?
Pets may stop breathing do to a variety of reasons. Some of the more common reasons we see are:
- Choking because the pet has an obstruction in the airway
- Trauma such as being hit by a car
- Water- near drowning
- Allergic reaction
How do you know if your pet needs CPR?
- Check for a heartbeat or pulse.
- Check to see if the pet is breathing
If your pet is not breathing and there is no heartbeat, CPR can be performed.
How do you perform CPR for pets?
- First lay the dog on its side
- Make certain there is not an obstruction in its mouth or throat. Sometime a ball, toy or other item can become lodged and prevent an animal from breathing.
- If there is an obstruction, remove it immediately
- If there is no obstruction, extend the neck and begin artificial respiration
Illness can also be a cause, although that would probably make it more difficult for CPR to be successful.