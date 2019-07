West Loop Veterinary Care to host free Pet CPR demonstrations

Choking because the pet has an obstruction in the airway

Trauma such as being hit by a car

Water- near drowning

Allergic reaction

Check for a heartbeat or pulse.



Check to see if the pet is breathing

First lay the dog on its side

Make certain there is not an obstruction in its mouth or throat. Sometime a ball, toy or other item can become lodged and prevent an animal from breathing.

If there is an obstruction, remove it immediately

If there is no obstruction, extend the neck and begin artificial respiration

Pets may stop breathing do to a variety of reasons. Some of the more common reasons we see are:If your pet is not breathing and there is no heartbeat, CPR can be performed.Illness can also be a cause, although that would probably make it more difficult for CPR to be successful.