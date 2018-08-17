PETS & ANIMALS

Whale accused of flipping over boat near New Jersey

Whale flips boat off Jersey Shore. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 17, 2018.

DEAL, N.J. --
A whale allegedly flipped a 20-foot boat in the waters off the Jersey Shore.

New Jersey State Police released a picture of the capsized boat.


Authorities say two people were fishing in the boat on Thursday, approximately one mile off of Deal, Monmouth County.

They say the whale surfaced beneath the vessel causing it to flip.

WATCH: Boaters rescue fishermen from capsized boat
Rescue after whale flips over boat off Jersey Shore. Credit: Gary Szabo


Both fell overboard, but no one was hurt.

Gary Szabo, one of the people who came to the rescue of the fishermen, shared video with Action News.

State Police noted on Facebook that charges against the whale are pending.
