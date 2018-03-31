PERFECT PET

Who's your perfect pet?

ABC7's Stacey Baca and Mark Rivera showcase viewers' perfect pets. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7's Stacey Baca and Mark Rivera showcase viewers' perfect pets.

This weekend, meet English bull terrier Lunar, who was a rescue dog.

How about two cuddling cuties? Springer spaniels Dylan Pickles and Bella Peppers.

Chip, an 11-year-old cockapoo, was ready for his close-up, too.

Of course, we want to recognize cat lovers out there. Currington the cat was just adopted last month.

If you want to share your perfect pet, please be sure to put them on Stacey Baca's Facebook page or Mark Rivera's Facebook page.
