MADISON, Wis. -- The state Department of Natural Resources says it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves when the group's policy board meets Monday to discuss launching a wolf hunt immediately.
The agency considered several factors in coming up with the number, according to the Journal Sentinel. Those include the most recent population estimate, the public response to earlier harvests, the current management plan and other research.
RELATED: 7-year-old shoots 21-point trophy buck in Wisconsin
Wisconsin law mandates the DNR run a wolf season from November through the end of February. However, Republican lawmakers demanded the impromptu start because they are worried that President Joe Biden will restore protections for the animals.
Federal wildlife officials in January removed wolves in the lower 48 states from the federal endangered species list.
Wolf hunt Wisconsin: DNR to recommend harvest quota of 200 wolves
HUNTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More