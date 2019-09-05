Pets & Animals

Outer Banks wild horses to ride out Hurricane Dorian as they've done for 500 years

OUTER BANKS, N.C. -- The wild horses in the North Carolina Outer Banks are riding out Hurricane Dorian.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the horses are better equipped to handle hurricanes than humans.

"They go to high ground, under the sturdy live oak trees to ride the storm out. Remember they've been doing this for 500 years!" the group said in a Facebook post.



The horses will huddle together and put their rear ends into the wind.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said hurricanes are one of the few times different herds of the wild horses will come together peacefully.

What to know about generators before a power outage
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinahurricane dorianhorseshurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bears, Packers to kick off NFL's 100th season Thursday at Soldier Field
1 killed, 1 wounded in Robbins shooting
6 injured, including 4 children, in multi-vehicle Avondale crash
Parents upset over sentencing of boy who fatally shot son in Englewood
Chicago Bears season opener marks 95th anniversary of Soldier Field
Police warn of sexual abuse, attempted kidnapping of girl, 13, in Lincoln Park
Dog walking app may have played role in home break-in: family
Show More
Ring camera shows man attacked outside home, $11K stolen
Princess Charlotte attends first day at school
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Hurricane Dorian remains Category 3 just off South Carolina
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence, Matthew?
More TOP STORIES News