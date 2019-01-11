PETS & ANIMALS

Wild turkey terrorizes students, parents, crossing guards at Boston school

EMBED </>More Videos

A wild turkey has some people in Boston feeling chicken. The bird has been chasing children and adults near a school.

BOSTON --
A wild turkey has some people in Boston feeling chicken. The bird has been chasing children and adults near Haley School on American Legion Highway.

"This turkey's been around for the last couple of weeks," Haley parent Brent Griffin told WBZ.

"He chased my son and I across the school lot," said Brittney Moon, another Haley parent. "It's been crazy. He's been terrorizing the poor crossing guard here, too."

The territorial turkey has even prowled outside of the K-through-8 school, keeping the kids inside.

When a news crew caught up with the turkey, it was just hanging out on top of a car parked at a nearby Wendy's.

But later, the bird was on the prowl, coming after a reporter and backing him down the street.

He's not the only one, according to a student named Hazel.

"It chased me, too!" she said.

"My husband has been trying to drop my daughter off and pick her up from school and has been run off by the turkey. I know the turkey has trapped some people in their cars," another mother said.

Animal control tried capturing the bird on Thursday but it was too fast and got away.

The turkey could take refuge at wildlife sanctuary, just around the corner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalsu.s. & worldMassachusetts
PETS & ANIMALS
Fur fashion for your four-legged friend
DRONE VIDEO: Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride off California coast
VIDEOS: Squirrels gone wild, help themselves to people food
Polar bear cub born at Berlin Zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
City to inspect R. Kelly's Near West Side music studio
Girl,3, killed, 2 injured in Lower Wacker crash
Laquan McDonald family responds to Preckwinkle ad
Woman suspected of killing manicurist arrested
Child porn leader stabbed to death during prison attack
Lifetime sued for using family portrait in movie without permission
American broke neck, not allowed to leave Guatemala hospital
Show More
Man decapitated by helicopter blades
88-year-old woman beaten nearly to death at park
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Wisconsin judge caught driving drunk avoids arrest
More News