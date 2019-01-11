BOSTON --A wild turkey has some people in Boston feeling chicken. The bird has been chasing children and adults near Haley School on American Legion Highway.
"This turkey's been around for the last couple of weeks," Haley parent Brent Griffin told WBZ.
"He chased my son and I across the school lot," said Brittney Moon, another Haley parent. "It's been crazy. He's been terrorizing the poor crossing guard here, too."
The territorial turkey has even prowled outside of the K-through-8 school, keeping the kids inside.
When a news crew caught up with the turkey, it was just hanging out on top of a car parked at a nearby Wendy's.
But later, the bird was on the prowl, coming after a reporter and backing him down the street.
He's not the only one, according to a student named Hazel.
"It chased me, too!" she said.
"My husband has been trying to drop my daughter off and pick her up from school and has been run off by the turkey. I know the turkey has trapped some people in their cars," another mother said.
Animal control tried capturing the bird on Thursday but it was too fast and got away.
The turkey could take refuge at wildlife sanctuary, just around the corner.