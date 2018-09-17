BEAR

Woman accidentally traps bear in van; Bear makes dramatic escape

EMBED </>More Videos

A plucky bear was caught on camera breaking and escaping out of a van's window after a woman accidentally trapped it inside.

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --
A plucky bear was caught on camera breaking and escaping out of a van's window after a woman accidentally trapped it inside.

Nicole Minkin Lissenden said she parked her van outside of her parents' home in Asheville, North Carolina, on Sunday. While the car was still unlocked, a bear somehow opened the passenger side door and crawled inside.

Lissenden then noticed that the door was open, so she closed it, accidentally trapping the bear. When she returned 30 minutes later to retrieve something from the car, she noticed fog on the windows -- and an ominous paw print.

"As I tried to figure out what to do, the bear started getting more anxious to get out and set off the alarm, honked the horn and rocked the van back and forth," Lissenden said.

Lissenden and her husband tried to open the van's automatic doors remotely, but the bear's tussling managed to break them.

Finally, Lissenden's husband unlocked the driver's side door with a key. The bear, however, didn't seem to care that the door was unlocked and decided to dramatically grab onto the window, breaking it, and squeeze its way through instead.
The couple survived the incident, but their van did not!

"After he left our yard, he walked right into a neighbor's kitchen. We're just happy no one was hurt," Lissenden said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearcaught on cameraNorth Carolina
BEAR
Hikers capture video of bear charging at them on trail
Family saved by 5-pound dog after bear breaks into house
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
More bear
PETS & ANIMALS
Outrage after shelter pepper sprays dog to be euthanized
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke begins
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
Off-duty fire captain dies in apparent drowning in Jackson Park Harbor
Carson's returns online weeks after closing doors
4 things to know about the newest Chicago Bears
Amazon Go store opens in Chicago
Diver who helped with Thai cave rescue sues Elon Musk
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour officiates Illinois wedding
Show More
Drug and alcohol arrests drop at Illinois colleges, but two schools see increase
Man charged in 2017 murder of 14-year-old Pilsen boy
Bill Daley officially announces run for mayor of Chicago
Teen brings cocaine-filled balloons to middle school
Outrage after shelter pepper sprays dog to be euthanized
More News