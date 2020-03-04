Pets & Animals

Woman charged with animal cruelty after pit bull found in trash bag in Willow Springs

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- A 48-year-old woman has been charged with animal cruelty after a pit bull was found emaciated in a trash bag in Willow Springs last month, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

The pit bull was found emaciated and dehydrated in a garbage bag on the side of the road on February 17, the sheriff's office said The dog was taken to South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Heights, where staff named him Vinny.

Investigators determined that the dog was last owned by Janiel Mixon of Justice. Mixon was arrested on February 28 and charged with cruel treatment of an animal and violating the owner's duties statute, both misdemeanors, the sheriff's office said.

RELATED: Pit bull found abandoned in trash bag on side of road in Willow Springs improving, rescuers say

The South Suburban Humane Society posted an update Sunday on Vinny's condition, saying the dog "loves squeaky toys and butt rubs and now freely comes to us for pets!"



The group also said he's eating well and putting on weight, and they're expecting to see great improvement in blood test results.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswillow springschicago heightsjusticetrashanimal rescuepet rescuepetsdogpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officers involved in Red Line shooting should be relieved of powers: COPA
1-year-old girl killed in West Lawn fire
Unruly passenger removed from AA flight from O'Hare: officials
Home of murdered Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund demolished
States scramble to prepare ahead of food stamps rule change
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Show More
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
IKEA recalls 3-drawer chests over tip-over risk: CPSC
Man, 70, dead after suspected carbon monoxide leak in Hyde Park apartment building: police
'Let us in!': Tensions run high at vigil for Richard's Bar stabbing victim
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News