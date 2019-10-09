Pets & Animals

Pittsburgh woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts under car hood

PITTSBURGH -- A woman in Pittsburgh discovered that a squirrel had been hard at work, and storing nuts in the hood of her car.

She found more than 200 walnuts and a bunch of grass stuffed inside.

The car owner, Holly Persic, discovered it earlier this week while driving.

She smelled something she thought was burning gas, and popped the hood to discover the squirrel's work.

It didn't damage the car, but the squirrel lost its winter savings.

Her husband Chris posed in photos with the big find.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniasquirrelcar
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion
St. Charles North football player in pediatric ICU after severe brain injury at football game
Parents to join CTU for news conference as potential strike looms
Child to face murder charges in deadly fire
Fox Lake boy with cerebral palsy made honorary youth football captain for a day
CPD officers misused placards to park at Bears, Cubs games, IG says
Personal items stolen from Mt. Sinai Hospital
Show More
Sixers fan supporting Hong Kong ejected from preseason game
Montgomery, Ala. elects first black mayor in 200-year history
J&J to pay $8B in damages after male breast growth linked to antipsychotic drug
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, very nice Wednesday
Customer sues Bartlett travel agency, claims they never booked his flights
More TOP STORIES News