Groundhog Day: Woodstock Willie predicts early spring

The city has been celebrating the 1993 Bill Murray movie as they have done in previous years, but with some COVID-19 safety measures due to the pandemic.
Tuesday morning, Woodstock Willie did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring. Punxsutawney Phil meanwhile did see his shadow, which means Phil is predicting six more weeks of winter.
WATCH: Woodstock Willie can't contain his excitement at seeing shadow on Groundhog Day 2017
"I am happy we will be able to hold the main event, but with everyone wearing masks I will miss seeing all the smiling faces," said Rick Bellairs, chairman of the Woodstock Groundhog Day committee, referring to Willie's big spring-debut reveal. "It's hard to believe it was just a year ago that Bill Murray was back in Woodstock and Groundhog Day was featured on the Super Bowl."