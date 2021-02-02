groundhog day

Groundhog Day: Woodstock Willie predicts early spring

Annual festival celebrates Bill Murray's 'Groundhog Day' movie
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- It's Groundhog Day and that means excitement for Woodstock Willie's annual prediction.

The city has been celebrating the 1993 Bill Murray movie as they have done in previous years, but with some COVID-19 safety measures due to the pandemic.

Tuesday morning, Woodstock Willie did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring. Punxsutawney Phil meanwhile did see his shadow, which means Phil is predicting six more weeks of winter.

"I am happy we will be able to hold the main event, but with everyone wearing masks I will miss seeing all the smiling faces," said Rick Bellairs, chairman of the Woodstock Groundhog Day committee, referring to Willie's big spring-debut reveal. "It's hard to believe it was just a year ago that Bill Murray was back in Woodstock and Groundhog Day was featured on the Super Bowl."
