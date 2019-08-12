World Elephant Day: Ways to get involved, help protect species from extinction

Monday is World Elephant Day.
On August 12, the world celebrates some of the smartest and biggest creatures on Earth.
The event officially began in 2012 to bring attention to the threats elephants face around the world.
Reports say there are less than 40,000 Asian Elephants and less than 400,000 African Elephants left in the world.
Pachyderm populations have been declining due to poaching, mistreatment in captivity and habitat loss, according to reports.
Many countries have now banned the elephant ivory trade, but there is still the black market.
For more information on how to get involved visit savetheelephants.org.
