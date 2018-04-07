PERFECT PET

Your Perfect Pets

This week's Perfect Pets include adorable ducks! (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This week's Perfect Pets include adorable ducks!

The first Perfect Pet this weekend is Bentley, who's ready for his close-up.

This weekend, we also feature two cuddling birds who didn't duck from the camera: Mr. Peeps and Groucho from Wheeling, Illinois.

Next up is a dog named Nutmeg who is ready for a tasty treat.

We want to recognize the cat lovers out there, too.

From Schaumburg, there's handsome Chewbacca.

Finally, meet Kasey and Gabby. These sweet kitties were rescued from the same litter.

If you want to share your perfect pet, please be sure to put them on Stacey Baca's Facebook page or Mark Rivera's Facebook page.
