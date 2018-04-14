Your Perfect Pets

CHICAGO (WLS) --This week's Perfect Pets include a beautiful parrot!
This weekend, meet Rizzo from Lake Zurich. Rizzo is a Havanese and a youngster, just 2 years old.
Facebook friend Jerry Cox shared this picture of sweet Sadie with us.
Cat lovers, we didn't forget about you. This kitty belongs to Steven Fish. He says Zelda is the perfect pet.
And meet Mango. Mango is only 14 months old. His owner Donna Dexter says he likes neck rubs, playing in the water and cuddling.
If you want to share your perfect pet, please be sure to put them on Stacey Baca's Facebook page or Mark Rivera's Facebook page.