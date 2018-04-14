PERFECT PET

Your Perfect Pets

EMBED </>More Videos

This week's Perfect Pets include a beautiful parrot! (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This week's Perfect Pets include a beautiful parrot!

This weekend, meet Rizzo from Lake Zurich. Rizzo is a Havanese and a youngster, just 2 years old.

Facebook friend Jerry Cox shared this picture of sweet Sadie with us.

Cat lovers, we didn't forget about you. This kitty belongs to Steven Fish. He says Zelda is the perfect pet.

And meet Mango. Mango is only 14 months old. His owner Donna Dexter says he likes neck rubs, playing in the water and cuddling.

If you want to share your perfect pet, please be sure to put them on Stacey Baca's Facebook page or Mark Rivera's Facebook page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsperfect petpetsdogscatsdogparrotLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERFECT PET
Perfect Pet
Your Perfect Pets
Your Perfect Pets
Your Perfect Pets
More perfect pet
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News