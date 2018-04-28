PERFECT PET

Your Perfect Pets

EMBED </>More Videos

This week's Perfect Pets includes cats Little Miss, Tristan and Kitty Purry. (WLS)

This weekend's Perfect Pet segment included a cat named Huck, whose owner Annette Gallego adopted him 9 years ago.

Next up, two beagles - Maddie, who is 9, and Bella, who is 4 year old. Their owner Nancy Reilly calls them "the most loved and spoiled Beagles on the face of the earth."

And then there are three cats named Little Miss, Tristan, and Kitty Purry.

Dog owner Deb Mirabelli sent us a picture of Old Man Luigi. She said he was upset he didn't get to go to the grooms with his brothers Wrigley and Bruno.

If you want to share your perfect pet, please be sure to put them on Stacey Baca's Facebook page or Mark Rivera's Facebook page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsperfect petpetsdogscatsdogparrot
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERFECT PET
Perfect Pet
Your Perfect Pets
Your Perfect Pets
Your Perfect Pets
More perfect pet
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News