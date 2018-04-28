Your Perfect Pets

This weekend's Perfect Pet segment included a cat named Huck, whose owner Annette Gallego adopted him 9 years ago.
Next up, two beagles - Maddie, who is 9, and Bella, who is 4 year old. Their owner Nancy Reilly calls them "the most loved and spoiled Beagles on the face of the earth."
And then there are three cats named Little Miss, Tristan, and Kitty Purry.
Dog owner Deb Mirabelli sent us a picture of Old Man Luigi. She said he was upset he didn't get to go to the grooms with his brothers Wrigley and Bruno.
If you want to share your perfect pet, please be sure to put them on Stacey Baca's Facebook page or Mark Rivera's Facebook page.
