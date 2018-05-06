Your Perfect Pets

This weekend's Perfect Pets started out with a patriotic cutie. Erika Hoffman sent in picture of Gracie.
And how about this for you cat lovers, Emily Grady in Portage, Indiana. Sent in a picture of Gigantor, Runt, Mayhem, Spot, and Cuddles
Ko Ko from Shander Jackson is just adorable with her pink bow.
Then there's Ringo, whose owner Stephanie Lutz says, "I heard you like to have cute puppers featured on ABC7 Weekend News. I am glad Chicago is starting to have more pawsitive weather!
Then how could you say no to Patrick's puppy dog eyes.
If you want to share your perfect pet, please be sure to put them on Stacey Baca's Facebook page or Mark Rivera's Facebook page.
