Animals at the Brookfield Zoo feast on Halloween pumpkins

Some animals at the Brookfield Zoo received a Halloween pumpkin treat.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. --
Just in time for the season, some of the animals at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo are feasting on pumpkins.

The orangutans, Nigerian dwarf goats, sloth bears, a Puerto Rican boa, and even Quilbert, the zoo's 3-month-old prehensile-tailed porcupine enjoyed the Halloween treats.

As part of the Chicago Zoological Society's Center for the Science of Animal Welfare, staff are always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals at Brookfield Zoo.

One way is by providing them enrichment items they normally do not receive on a regular basis, including pumpkins.

Animals will also be receiving pumpkins over the next two weekends during Brookfield Zoo's Boo! at the Zoo Halloween celebration, which takes place Saturdays and Sundays, October 20-21 and 27-28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
